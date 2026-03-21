Airstrikes hit PMF site in Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Several airstrikes struck sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq's Nineveh province, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Information on casualties and the extent of damage remains unclear. Security forces cordoned off the targeted areas and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attacks.

The PMF, a state-recognized security force under Iraq’s Commander-in-Chief, has endured multiple assaults since the Iranian, American, and Israeli war began on November 28. Earlier this week, Hadi Al-Amiri, head of the Badr Organization and a senior PMF commander, reported that the strikes claimed more than 60 PMF personnel and wounded around 100.