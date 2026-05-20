Israel kills 110+ Lebanese medical workers in less than three months

Shafaq News- Beirut

About 116 medical workers have been killed and 263 others injured in Lebanon since Israeli attacks resumed on March 2, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The ministry also recorded 147 attacks on ambulance teams, damage to 139 ambulances, strikes on 31 health centers, and disruptions affecting 16 hospitals, three of which were forced to suspend operations.

Lebanese media reported continued Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling across Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Nabatieh districts. A separate Israeli drone strike targeting a motorcycle on the Burj al-Shamali road in Tyre district reportedly killed one person.

مشاهد للعدوان الإسرائيلي على عدد من قرى جنوب لبنان اليوم.#الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/MkTt4V3FNm — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) May 20, 2026

Lebanese authorities have documented more than 8,500 Israeli raids since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 3,073 people and wounded 9,362 others, including women and children.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it carried out two new attacks against Israeli forces “in retaliation for Israeli ceasefire violations and strikes on southern Lebanese villages that caused civilian casualties.” In separate statements, the group noted that it shelled Israeli troop and vehicle gatherings near Deir Siryan and targeted a Merkava tank near al-Taybeh with a suicide drone, claiming a direct hit.

On the Israeli side, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stated that Israeli forces remain on “maximum alert” and prepared for any developments.

#عاجل ‼️رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة لقادة الفرق: "في جميع الجبهات نحن مستعدون ونتمركز في مناطق دفاعية أمامية، نحبط التهديدات ونرسم الواقع من خلال المبادرة، والمثابرة، والإصرار. إنجازات جيش الدفاع تحققت بفضل القتال والتضحية غير المسبوقة من قبلكم أنتم القادة ومن قبل المقاتلين في… pic.twitter.com/BTUEa6jJVr — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) May 20, 2026

Israeli health authorities, operating under strict reporting restrictions, said that 1,043 Israeli officers and soldiers have been wounded since fighting resumed on the Lebanese front, including 59 in serious condition and 122 with moderate injuries.