One killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle in southern Lebanon, local media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health confirmed that the strike, between Markaba and Adaisseh villages, killed one person.

The Israeli military has yet to comment.

Since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have continued to carry out strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce entered into force, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry says the strikes have killed at least 340 people and injured more than 970 others. Israel also maintains troops at five positions south of the Litani River, areas from which Lebanon has demanded a full withdrawal.

