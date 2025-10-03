Israel destroys Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Nabatieh (Updated at 9:15)

Israeli warplanes on Friday launched multiple airstrikes on the Ali al-Taher hills near Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed the strikes targeted a “Hezbollah facility in the Beaufort mountain range used to coordinate air defense and fire operations, destroying weapons stockpiles, underground infrastructure, and other assets.”

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع أغار على موقع لحزب الله الإرهابي في جبل الشقيف في جنوب لبنان كان يستخدم لادارة أنظمة النيران🔸أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على موقع كان يستخدم لادارة النيران والدفاع في حزب الله الإرهابي في منطقة جبل شقيف في جنوب لبنان حيث تم رصد داخل الموقع على أنشطة إرهابية.… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 3, 2025

The Ali al-Taher area has been struck repeatedly since the ceasefire, with Israel insisting it hosts Hezbollah caches and infrastructure. Hezbollah, however, has never acknowledged such claims.

In an earlier post, Adraee said that Israeli forces killed three Hezbollah members during separate operations in southern Lebanon.

#عاجل 🔸 خلال عيد يوم الغفران: جيش الدفاع قضى على ثلاثة عناصر إرهابية من حزب الله في جنوب لبنان🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع أمس في منطقة كفرا في جنوب لبنان وقضى على الإرهابي المدعو علي محمد قرعوني وهو أحد عناصر حزب الله الإرهابي والذي شغل منصب مندوب التنظيم في القرية ومسؤول العلاقة بين… pic.twitter.com/08b4fKmfM2 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 2, 2025

Despite a ceasefire in place since November 27, 2024, Israel continues to conduct air and drone strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs, while maintaining troop positions at five sites inside Lebanese territory.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Israeli strikes since the truce began have killed at least 103 civilians, many of them in residential areas and locations near UN peacekeeping forces. However, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reports that the death toll has surpassed 280, with 625 injuries.