Israel destroys Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon

2025-10-03T06:04:54+00:00

Shafaq News – Nabatieh (Updated at 9:15)

Israeli warplanes on Friday launched multiple airstrikes on the Ali al-Taher hills near Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed the strikes targeted a “Hezbollah facility in the Beaufort mountain range used to coordinate air defense and fire operations, destroying weapons stockpiles, underground infrastructure, and other assets.”

The Ali al-Taher area has been struck repeatedly since the ceasefire, with Israel insisting it hosts Hezbollah caches and infrastructure. Hezbollah, however, has never acknowledged such claims.

In an earlier post, Adraee said that Israeli forces killed three Hezbollah members during separate operations in southern Lebanon.

Despite a ceasefire in place since November 27, 2024, Israel continues to conduct air and drone strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs, while maintaining troop positions at five sites inside Lebanese territory.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Israeli strikes since the truce began have killed at least 103 civilians, many of them in residential areas and locations near UN peacekeeping forces. However, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reports that the death toll has surpassed 280, with 625 injuries.

