Israel strikes Southern and Eastern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli warplanes launched multiple airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon on Friday, targeting a wide range of locations, according to Lebanese media.

In the south, the strikes reportedly hit areas in the districts of Nabatieh, Tyre, Jezzine, and Saida, while additional raids struck the western Beqaa in the east.

الغارات الاسرائيلية التي استهدفت أطراف بلدة جباع وأطراف عرمتى الريحان pic.twitter.com/S3o89yrwHY — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) December 12, 2025

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on X that the attacks “targeted a Hezbollah Radwan Force training and preparation site,” along with other military infrastructure.

#عاجل 🔸للمرة الثانية خلال الأسبوع المنصرم: جيش الدفاع اغار على معسكر تدريبات لحزب الله في جنوب لبنان🔸أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على مجمع تدريب وتأهيل استخدمته وحدة قوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله بغية تدريب وتأهيل عناصرها. 🔸في مطلع الأسبوع أغار جيش الدفاع على مجمع تدريب آخر… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 12, 2025

Lebanese authorities had not released casualty figures or damage assessments at the time of reporting.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to occupy five positions south of the Litani River and have carried out repeated strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 8,500 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 335 deaths and 973 injuries during that period.

