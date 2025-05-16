Ask the Americans, Not Israel: Lebanese Parliament Speaker slams US over continued  strikes

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri accused the United States of failing to enforce the ceasefire agreement it brokered last year, holding Washington responsible for the continued Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.

“Don’t ask about Israel. Ask the Americans. It is not Israel we signed the ceasefire agreement with—it is the Americans,” Berri remarked in an interview with Asas Media. “They are the ones expected to enforce it on Israel. If the Americans truly want a ceasefire, they are the ones who should ensure it is upheld.”

Berri also linked the escalation along the border to what he described as “unprecedented developments in Syria,” viewing both as part of a broader push for regional reconciliation with Israel.

Israeli strikes have persisted on an almost daily basis since the November 27 ceasefire announcement. According to official reports, Israeli forces have carried out more than 3,000 breaches, resulting in approximately 200 deaths and over 500 injuries in southern Lebanon.

Despite the sustained attacks, information emerging in recent weeks points to Lebanese army control over multiple Hezbollah weapons caches and facilities south of the Litani River. Additional reports indicate similar developments north of the river, suggesting a gradual dismantling of the group’s military infrastructure.