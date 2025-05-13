Israeli attack kills one in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in Houla village, southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media outlets.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that the assault resulted in one fatality.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the incident.

Israeli forces also advanced on two fronts along the Lebanese border. In the east, a unit moved toward the Al-Majidiya Plain near a Lebanese army post. In the south, 20 soldiers entered Bastra Farm in Shebaa Farms and opened fire in the surrounding area.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in effect since November 27, Israel has continued airstrikes, primarily in southern and eastern Lebanon, with Lebanese authorities reporting around 3,000 violations. Additionally, Israeli forces remain entrenched in five positions along the border.

On Monday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem condemned the continued Israeli ceasefire breaches, urging the Lebanese government to take action, as the group reportedly remained committed to all terms of the agreement. “Lebanese officials must prioritize ending Israeli aggression, its violations, its occupation, and securing the release of prisoners.”