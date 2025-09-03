Israeli drone attack kills one in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli drone strike killed one person on Wednesday in the southern Lebanese town of Yater, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Local media also reported Israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of Al-Kharayeb, also in the south, though the extent of casualties or damage remains unclear.

The Israeli military has not commented on either incident.

Despite a formal ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024, the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL has documented more than 4,800 Israeli violations, resulting in over 235 deaths and 480 injuries, including women and children.

On Tuesday, Israeli army drones dropped four grenades near UNIFIL peacekeepers as they worked to clear roadblocks obstructing access to a UN position along the Blue Line — a de facto boundary established in 2000 to verify Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon.