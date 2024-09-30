IRI claims four attacks on Israel with rockets and drones

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Monday the execution of four attacks on Israel using rockets and drones.

In a statement, the IRI reported that its fighters targeted a vital site early Monday, September 30, 2024, with Arqab rockets, as well as three other vital targets in Haifa, Haifa port, and the “occupied territories” using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The resistance confirmed that these attacks are part of its “commitment to resisting occupation, supporting the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and responding to the massacres inflicted by the occupying forces on civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

The IRI emphasized its ongoing operations to strike at “the enemy's strongholds with increasing intensity.”

These attacks coincide with the heightened tensions in the region following the assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a densely populated neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.

Since October 7, IRI has claimed responsibility for numerous missile strikes on Israel and US bases in Syria and Iraq, positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions.