Iraqi Resistance hits 'vital site' in Southern Israel with drone

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced that it targeted a "vital site" in Eilat, southern Israel.

The IRI stated, “In continuation of our resistance against the occupation [Israeli occupation] and support for our people in Palestine, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, our fighters targeted a vital site in occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) with a drone on Tuesday evening, August 20, 2024.”

“We affirm that our operations will continue to destroy enemy strongholds at an increasing pace,” it added without providing details about the targeted site or casualties.

In turn, Israeli authorities have not commented on the attack.

On May 10, 2024, the Iraqi Resistance also announced targeting an Israeli military site in Umm al-Rashrash and a vital location in the same city with drones.

Moreover, the IRI has been targeting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington's support of Israel's actions in Gaza.

IRI commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa, it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 40,139 Palestinians and injured over 94,743, predominantly children, and women.