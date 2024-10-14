IRI strikes “vital” Israeli target in Jordan Valley using drone

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Monday the targeting of a “vital” Israeli target in the Jordan Valley region.

In a statement, IRI said that its fighters “attacked a vital target in the Jordan Valley, in the occupied territories, early Monday morning using drones.”

The IRI affirmed that the attacks were “part of our ongoing resistance to the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly,” pointing out that operations would continue to target the “enemy strongholds” at an escalating pace.

On Sunday, the group announced that it launched drone attacks on two Israeli targets in the Golan Heights.

The day before, the group also struck an Israeli target in the same area.

Since October 7, 2023, Iraq has ramped up its support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, intensifying military actions in the region. Iranian-aligned groups began attacking US military bases in Iraq and Syria shortly after the Gaza war erupted, with strikes escalating as Israel’s offensive against Lebanon unfolded.

In the past two weeks, Israeli operations in Lebanon have resulted in the deaths of more than 1,500 people, further intensifying regional tensions.

In response to increasing attacks from Iraq, Israel has issued a stern warning. “We are closely monitoring the threats coming from Iraq and gathering intelligence,” Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated. “We will do what is necessary.”