IRI executes “strategic” drone operation in occupied Golan

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Thursday the execution of a “strategic” operation in the occupied Golan, targeting a “vital” site using drones.

"In fulfillment of our religious duty, in defense of innocent blood in Gaza and Lebanon, and with our belief in the unity of fronts, our brave fighters carried out a strategic drone operation on Thursday, targeting a vital site in the occupied Golan," the IRI stated.

In another statement, the IRI declared that its fighters “attacked a military target in the northern occupied territories on Thursday, October 24, 2024, using drones.”

The IRI confirmed that the attack was “part of our ongoing resistance to the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly,” pointing out that operations would continue to target the “enemy strongholds” at an escalating pace.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported eyewitnesses claiming the interception of a drone over the city of Tiberias (west of the Golan Heights) without the activation of sirens. They also noted increased activity of the Israeli Air Force over Tiberias and the Golan in anticipation of more drones.

On Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance announced the targeting of three "vital" sites in the occupied Eilat and Golan Heights using drones, as part of repeated attacks on Israeli sites over recent months in response to Israel's war on Gaza and Lebanon.