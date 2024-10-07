IRI targets Israeli military sites with drones

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Monday that it struck an Israeli military target using drones.

In a statement, IRI said that its fighters “attacked a military target in our occupied territories [Palestine] early on Monday, October 7, 2024, using drones.”

The IRI affirmed that the attacks were "part of our ongoing resistance to the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly," pointing out that operations would continue to target the "enemy strongholds" at an escalating pace.

Last week, the group intensified its operations, claiming responsibility for more than ten attacks using advanced cruise missiles and drones targeting sites in Tiberias, the occupied Golan Heights, southern Israel.

In turn, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari had warned, “We are closely monitoring the threats coming from Iraq and gathering intelligence,” adding, “We will do what is necessary.”

Since October 7, IRI has attacked Israeli targets and US bases in Iraq and Syria, positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions that have pledged to defend Gaza against Israeli aggression.