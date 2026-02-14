Israel strikes sites across southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces launched multiple strikes across several locations in southern Lebanon, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, the attacks targeted Beslaya, the area between Houmine Al-Tahta and Deir Al-Zahrani, as well as the elevated terrain of Jabal Al-Rihan.

سلسلة غارات على أطراف حومين الفوقا https://t.co/dGjC4b0Xxr — National News Agency (@NNALeb) February 14, 2026

In Meis al-Jabal, an Israeli “quadcopter” drone detonated a residential building on the outskirts of the Al-Kasayir neighborhood.

The full extent of the damage and possible casualties remains unclear, with Lebanese authorities yet to provide official statements on the strikes.

On X, the Israeli military confirmed the attacks, noting it targeted infrastructure linked to Hezbollah.

#عاجل ‼️ جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي يهاجم بنى تحتية تابعة لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية في جنوب لبنان. — كابتن إيلا Captain Ella (@CaptainElla1) February 14, 2026

Although a US-brokered ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue operations in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UN peacekeepers from UNIFIL have recorded over 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports roughly 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.