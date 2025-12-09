Israel launches a wave of strikes across South Lebanon

2025-12-09T00:01:55+00:00

Shafaq News – Beirut 

Israeli warplanes carried out six airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon on Monday, local sources told Shafaq News.

The strikes targeted Wadi Roumine, Jabal Safi, and the vicinity of the Zefta River in the Nabatieh district. No casualties were reported, and the extent of the damage could not be immediately determined.

The Israeli army claimed that the strikes hit Hezbollah infrastructure, saying in a statement that a training and qualification complex used by Hezbollah’s Redwan Force for training courses was targeted “to plan and carry out terrorist activities against Israeli soldiers and civilians.”

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli troops continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River and have carried out strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL says it has logged more than 8,500 Israeli air violations and ground breaches since the truce.

