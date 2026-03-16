Third drone targeting Baghdad Airport logistics facility shot down

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Air defenses intercepted and shot down a drone that attempted to target the diplomatic support facility at Baghdad International Airport on Monday, marking the third such attempt within hours, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the drone was brought down in the vicinity of the airport after air defenses engaged it before it reached the intended target.

No casualties or material damage were reported, the source added.

Earlier, two other drones had also been intercepted while attempting to target the logistical support center in Baghdad.