Air defenses intercept two drones targeting Baghdad airport base

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Air defense systems intercepted and shot down two drones on Sunday that attempted to target Camp Victoria, a military base hosting advisers from the US-led international coalition within the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source added that both drones were brought down within the security perimeter of compounds used by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, adding, “The attempted strike marks the second incident targeting the base within a few hours.”

Earlier, Camp Victoria was subjected to what officials described as a mysterious attack, though authorities have not yet disclosed the nature of the strike or whether it caused any damage.

In a related development, the same source noted that a burned drone crashed in Al-Ridwaniyah area west of Baghdad shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday. No casualties were reported, though limited material damage was recorded near the crash site.