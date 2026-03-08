Explosive detectors reinstalled at security checkpoints in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Security forces reinstalled explosives detection devices at several checkpoints in the Iraqi capital Baghdad early Sunday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Joint security units placed the devices at checkpoints along the highway near the approaches to the Baghdad Grand Bridge. The first device was installed on the road leading toward the Al-Rashid subdistrict, while the second was placed on the opposite lane heading toward the Dora intersection.

The step comes amid protests condemning the recent United States–Israeli attacks on Iran, as well as a series of security incidents across Iraq.

In recent days, several attacks have targeted sites hosting US forces, including Harir base in Erbil and the vicinity of Erbil International Airport, where explosions were reported following attempted drone strikes.

Other incidents included attempted attacks on a military facility near Baghdad International Airport and projectiles landing near the US embassy compound inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad. Repeated airstrikes have also hit positions linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), particularly in Jurf al-Sakhr in Babil province, where several fighters were killed in strikes reported since the escalation began.