EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US fall for the second consecutive week

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States declined for a second straight week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

According to the data, Iraqi shipments to the United States averaged 154,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, down 6,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 160,000 bpd. Total US crude imports from ten major suppliers reached 5.665 million bpd, falling by 436,000 bpd from 6.101 million bpd in the week before, the agency said.

Canada remained the United States’ largest crude supplier at 3.93 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 520,000 bpd, Colombia with 289,000 bpd, and Mexico with 245,000 bpd. Other recorded imports included Nigeria at 202,000 bpd, Venezuela at 143,000 bpd, Brazil at 104,000 bpd, Libya at 71,000 bpd, and Ecuador at 7,000 bpd, according to the EIA data.

The United States, while the world’s largest oil consumer with daily consumption near 20 million barrels, continues to rely on foreign crude alongside domestic production to meet refinery needs.