Israel vows to strike Iran’s next Supreme Leader
2026-03-08T08:46:31+00:00

Shaafaq News- Middle East

Israel warned on Sunday it would target anyone involved in selecting a successor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, vowing to continue its military operations against Tehran.

In a post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee asserted that Israel’s “long arm” will continue to track the chosen successor and anyone participating in the appointment process. “We will not hesitate to strike anyone attending the meeting to appoint the new Supreme Leader,” he added.

Meanwhile, state-run Fars News reported ongoing obstacles in naming Khamenei’s successor. Quoting Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, he indicated that while a majority has reached agreement, a minor dispute remains over whether the final decision should be issued after an in-person meeting or without following that formal procedure.

On February 28, Khamenei was killed during US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

