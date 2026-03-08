20+ killed in Israeli strike on residential building in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

A missile strike by Israeli warplanes flattened a three-story residential building in the western town of Sir, in Lebanon’s Nabatieh district, early Sunday, killing at least 20 people, most of them women and children.

The state-run Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that the building collapsed entirely, leaving residents trapped under the rubble. Civil defense teams and medical personnel are working to clear debris and recover bodies.

NNA also warned the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue. Lebanese authorities have not yet commented on the incident.