New massacre in Gaza Strip: Over 100 dead and injured in Israeli airstrike, including women

Shafaq News/ At least 33 people were killed and over 70 others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting several homes in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources reported late Friday.

The Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza stated, " In a new massacre, our teams and medical services have so far recovered 25 martyrs and other injured individuals as a result of an Israeli airstrike on several homes belonging to the Al-Hawajri, Nassar, and Abu Al-Aish families in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.”

“There are still martyrs beneath the rubble."

Dr Mohamad Salha, acting director of al-Awda Hospital, confirmed that “the facility is overwhelmed, treating around 70 injured people, mostly women and children, from the latest deadly attack on Jabalia.”

In updated figures, the Gaza government's media office reported that "the massacre claimed the lives of 33 martyrs, including 21 women, and the toll is expected to increase."

On October 7, Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza in response to a Hamas operation, which followed intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians. According to Israeli reports, about 250 hostages were taken by Hamas. Since then, at least 42,500 people have been killed in Gaza, including over 16,765 children, and more than 99,546 have been injured, with 10,000 missing, according to Al-Jazeera's tracker.