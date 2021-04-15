A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip at an Israeli town

Shafaq News/ A rocket fired on Thursday night from the Gaza Strip near the Israeli town of Sderot, striking an open field, according to Israeli media.

The Rocket struck an open field, causing neither injury nor damage.

According the Times of Israel, The rocket attack triggered sirens in the town of Sderot and the nearby communities of Nir Am and Ibim.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that one rocket was fired from Gaza toward Israel.

A security camera captured the launch of the rocket from the northern Gaza Strip.