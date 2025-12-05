2026 FIFA World Cup groups finalized after draw

Shafaq News – Washington

The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Friday, set up competitive matchups, with the tournament’s opening game scheduled between host nation Mexico and South Africa.

Arab teams face challenging paths: Morocco has been drawn with Brazil and Scotland, while Algeria will kick off against Argentina. Saudi Arabia will face Spain and Uruguay, Egypt will meet Iran and Belgium, and Tunisia will take on the Netherlands and Japan. Iraq would join Group I with France, Senegal, and Norway if it wins the global playoff against Bolivia or Suriname.

The tournament features 12 groups, with the top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, advancing to the Round of 32. Teams from the same continental confederation cannot be drawn into the same group, except for Europe, which has 16 representatives.

The full group lineup is as follows:

Group A: Mexico – South Africa – South Korea – European playoff winner D Group

B: Canada – European playoff winner A – Qatar – Switzerland Group

C: Brazil – Morocco – Haiti – Scotland Group

D: USA – Australia – Paraguay – European playoff winner C Group

E: Germany – Curaçao – Ivory Coast – Ecuador Group

F: Netherlands – Japan – European playoff winner B – Tunisia Group

G: Belgium – Egypt – Iran – New Zealand Group

H: Spain – Cape Verde – Saudi Arabia – Uruguay Group

I: France – Senegal – Global playoff winner 2 – Norway Group

J: Argentina – Algeria – Austria – Jordan Group

K: Portugal – Global playoff winner 1 – Uzbekistan – Colombia Group

L: England – Croatia – Ghana – Panama