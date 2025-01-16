Canada warns of retaliatory tariffs if Trump targets trade

Shafaq News/ Canada has announced plans to impose significant retaliatory tariffs on US imports if President-elect Donald Trump implements his proposed trade restrictions on Canadian goods and services.

A source cited by Reuters, revealed that the Canadian government could target up to 150 billion Canadian dollars (approximately $105 billion USD) worth of US imports in response to any tariffs imposed by the incoming administration.

“Canada has drawn up a list of targets but would hold public consultations before acting,” the source, who requested anonymity, noted, emphasizing that the scope of any countermeasures would depend on Trump’s policies.

The source said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently convened with the premiers of Canada's 10 provinces to formulate a unified response.

Trump has proposed a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, aiming to pressure Canada into tightening border security to curb illegal immigration and fentanyl smuggling.

Experts suggest such measures could violate existing trade agreements and have a devastating impact on Canada, which sends 75% of its exports to the US.

According to the source, Canada’s countermeasures would be implemented in stages, targeting specific US goods. An initial wave could focus on products like Florida orange juice, a state with significant political ties to Trump.

Notably, the Toronto Star was the first to report the proposed countermeasures.