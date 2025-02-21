Trudeau needles Trump as Canada won ice hockey

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mocked US President Donald Trump following Canada’s victory over the United States in the final of the Four Nations ice hockey tournament.

Trudeau took to social media platform X to share a sarcastic comment, "You can’t take our country, and you can’t take our game." His remarks were in response to Trump’s pre-game comments, where the US President had reached out to his national team, "I’m going to cheer for the great US hockey team to beat Canada today... that country with lower taxes and higher safety, and maybe one day, perhaps soon, it will become our 51st state, valuable and important."

Trump also aimed Trudeau, referring to him as the "Governor of Canada" in another tweet, adding: "I’ll be speaking with the state governors tonight in Washington, D.C., but unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend. But we’ll all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau wants to join us, he’s more than welcome."

The final match took place in Boston, ending in overtime with Canada securing a 3-2 victory. Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal, leading Canada to the championship title. The tournament was co-hosted by Montreal and Boston from February 13 to 21, featuring teams from the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland.

Trudaeu’s message was echoed from across the political aisle. “The true North, strong, free and golden,” Pierre Poilievre, Canada’s opposition leader wrote on X.

Recently, the political tensions had been spilling over into sports arenas for weeks, in which the US national anthem was loudly booed at N.B.A. and N.H.L. games in Canada.