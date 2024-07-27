Trump criticizes Vice President Harris, accuses her of betraying Israel

Shafaq News/ Former US President Donald Trump has accused current Vice President Kamala Harris of being “anti-Semitic and betraying Israel, America’s ally.” During a campaign event in Florida, Trump said that Harris has aligned with the far-left faction of her party for political gain, possibly for personal benefits.

“She doesn’t like Jewish people. She doesn’t like Israel. That’s the way it is, and that’s the way it’s always going to be. She’s not going to change,” Trump told his supporters.

Reflecting on his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said, “I actually do not know how a person who is Jewish can vote for her, but that is up to them.”

Trump criticized Harris for her comments to reporters after her private meeting with Netanyahu on Thursday. She stated, “What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time.” She added “I will not be silent.”

In the context of the presidential elections, Trump mocked President Joe Biden for withdrawing from the race and endorsing Harris’s candidacy. “She was a failure in a failed administration with millions crossing the border, and now we have a new candidate to defeat, who is the least competent, unpopular, and an extreme leftist. In four months, we will defeat Kamala Harris,” Trump declared.

Last Friday, Trump described the current Vice President as “a radical-left lunatic who will destroy our country if she ever gets the chance to get into office. We are not going to let that happen.”

During his first campaign rally since Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race and his support for Harris, Trump said, “Kamala Harris has been the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe,” dubbing her “Lying Kamala Harris.”

President Joe Biden announced last Sunday his decision to step down from the upcoming November presidential race, opting to focus on his duties as president until the end of his term, while expressing support for Kamala Harris’s candidacy for the Democratic Party.