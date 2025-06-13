Trump to Iran: US will defend Israel if attacked

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump stated that the United States will defend Israel in the event of an Iranian retaliation, reaffirming that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a core American priority amid ongoing regional tensions.

In a televised interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Trump said, “Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. Several people in leadership will not be coming back.”

The comments came just hours after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a sweeping airstrike campaign targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and military infrastructure. The strikes, which hit locations including Natanz and Tehran, killed several high-ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran has vowed a response.

Despite confirming prior knowledge of the Israeli strikes, Trump emphasized that the United States did not participate in the operation, a point earlier reiterated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, the president noted that at least one key US ally in the Middle East had been informed in advance.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) is reportedly on high alert, with Trump confirming that American forces in the region are prepared to respond to any Iranian retaliatory attacks. “We will defend ourselves and defend Israel,” Trump said.

The president also revealed that the US has recently replenished Israel’s Iron Dome interceptor missile stocks, reinforcing its ability to counter potential ballistic threats from Iran or its regional allies.

According to Reuters, US officials still intend to proceed with nuclear negotiations in Oman on Sunday. The talks, though uncertain, are seen as a last-ditch diplomatic effort to contain the fallout from the escalating confrontation and revive dialogue with Tehran.