Netanyahu to Trump: We fight together, we will win

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for standing with Israel, saying, “Together we fight, and together we will win.”

In a televised address, Netanyahu stated, “We have reached the sixth day of Operation Rising Lion. We are striking Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic missiles with force.”

He acknowledged the cost of the conflict, noting, “We carry many wounds, but we are strong. The war in Gaza continues and will not stop. We have lost soldiers in these battles and will continue the war until Hamas is eliminated.”

Netanyahu reiterated his gratitude to Trump, mentioning ongoing communication and support from Washington.

Earlier, Trump signaled that Washington may join Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran, but stopped short of confirming direct involvement, saying a decision could come within days.

“We may strike Iran, or we may not,” Trump declared during a televised address from the White House. “I’ve had enough of Iran. I want unconditional surrender. They must come to the table.”