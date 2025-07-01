Iran admits US strikes severely damaged nuclear facilities

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran confirmed on Tuesday that its nuclear facilities sustained significant damage from recent US airstrikes, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated on Tuesday.

At her weekly press conference, she confirmed that “our nuclear sites did suffer significant damage, and many officials have supported this assessment.”

Since the end of the conflict, Trump has repeatedly asserted that US airstrikes "wiped out" Iran’s nuclear program, a claim that has been met with skepticism by US and Israeli media outlets. Satellite images released earlier showed ongoing activity at Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, despite being targeted by American B-2 bombers over a week ago.

Mohajerani also revealed that Iran is compiling detailed documentation of what she described as “Israeli crimes against Iran” to present to international institutions and the UN Security Council.

Regarding nuclear talks, she dismissed recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, claiming that Iran had requested negotiations. “No decision has been made regarding talks, and no date has been set. It is unlikely that negotiations will take place soon,” she affirmed.