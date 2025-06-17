After meeting on Iran-Israel war, Trump calls Netanyahu

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with US President Donald Trump to discuss ongoing military developments involving Iran, according to a report by Axios citing an Israeli official.

The official stated that Trump called Netanyahu following a meeting with his national security team to assess the escalating war between Israel and Iran.

Before the meeting, three US officials said Trump was seriously considering joining the conflict by launching a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, specifically the underground uranium enrichment site at Fordow.

The White House meeting, held in the Situation Room, lasted approximately one hour and twenty minutes. Trump is expected to deliver a speech soon outlining Washington’s stance on joining Israel in its offensive against Iran.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Iran has positioned missiles in preparation to strike American bases in the Middle East if Washington joins the war.

US officials told the newspaper that American forces have raised alert levels at military bases across the region. They also warned that Iran may begin laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz to target US vessels if American forces launch an attack.