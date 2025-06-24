Warning from chaos: Trump rules out regime change in Iran

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump dismissed the idea of pursuing regime change in Iran, citing the chaos that could follow such a move.

“I don’t want that. I’d like to see everything calm down as soon as possible,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked to clarify a weekend social media post in which he hinted at the possibility of regime change.

“Regime change leads to chaos, and ideally, we don’t want to see all that chaos,” he said, adding, “You know, the Iranians are very talented merchants, excellent businessmen, and they have a lot of oil. They should be okay. They should be able to rebuild and do well. They’re never going to have a nuclear weapon, but beyond that, they should do a great job.”

Trump’s remarks followed US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, which had raised speculation about a possible shift in policy toward Tehran.

Meanwhile, Trump delivered an unusually direct and stern message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a recent phone call, a White House source told Axios.

According to the source, Trump expressed anger and conveyed to Netanyahu what needed to be done to maintain the ceasefire, noting that Netanyahu understood the gravity of the situation.

Following the call, Trump stated that Israel had backed down from launching a new attack on Iran. However, Israeli authorities confirmed that their fighter jets had struck targets in Tehran.