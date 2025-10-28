US Envoy Safaya’s appointment: A new test for Baghdad–Washington relations

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Mark Safaya’s appointment as the United States Special Envoy to Iraq marks a pivotal moment in Baghdad–Washington relations, testing Iraq’s ability to balance American influence and Tehran’s leverage amid renewed regional tension.

For US President Donald Trump, the move reflects a shift in American engagement—prioritizing economic leverage, governance oversight, and direct dialogue with Iraqi leaders over a traditional military presence. For Baghdad, the appointment brings both opportunity and caution, as the government seeks to align with Washington’s expectations while navigating Iran’s entrenched influence.

Trump’s Calculated Choice

A businessman of Chaldean Iraqi descent, Mark Safaya, was introduced by President Trump as an unconventional envoy tasked with “rebuilding trust and strengthening partnership with Iraq.”

Trump described Safaya as someone with “a deep understanding of the Iraq–US relationship” whose personal roots could “help advance the interests of the American people.”

US Chargé d’Affaires in Iraq, Joshua Harris, framed the appointment within a broader strategic shift. In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News, he emphasized that “Iraq still holds a central place in US policy,” rejecting suggestions of disengagement.

“This is not a withdrawal—it is a redefinition of interests,” Harris added. “Under President Trump, the US is putting American interests first, a principle applied globally.”

Safaya’s appointment follows Trump’s pattern of selecting non-traditional envoys—such as Thomas Barrack for Syria and Lebanon or Jason Greenblatt for Middle East peace—whose influence relies more on personal diplomacy than bureaucratic channels.

Described in Washington as “an envoy for a special phase,” Safaya is expected to focus on oil-sector reform, financial oversight, and the monitoring of Iran-aligned factions.

Safaya’s First Remarks

In his first public comments since assuming office, Safaya said the relationship between Baghdad and Washington was entering “a new phase requiring direct and honest communication.”

“I want to make Iraq great again,” he declared, invoking Trump’s signature slogan. He described Iraq as a nation that “improves each day and has no limits to its potential,” stressing that his mission is to help rebuild trust and reinforce the strategic relationship between the two countries.

“My focus is squarely on the Iraqi people,” he said.

Safaya is the third American to hold such a position since 2003, after Paul Bremer, who oversaw post-war reconstruction, and Brett McGurk, who coordinated the anti-ISIS campaign. Unlike his predecessors, Safaya’s background lies in business rather than politics or the military—an intentional choice reflecting Trump’s preference for pragmatic dealmakers over establishment diplomats.

An Unofficial Channel to PM Al-Sudani

Haitham Numan al-Hiti, professor of political science at the University of Exeter, viewed Safaya not as a strategic planner but as a direct intermediary between Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and President Trump.

“His appointment breaks with protocol between Trump and al-Sudani,” al-Hiti told Shafaq News, describing Safaya as a personal messenger between the two leaders. He noted that the decision followed the Sharm el-Sheikh conference, “where Trump may have been influenced by an Arab stance supportive of al-Sudani and decided to send a personal envoy to act as a bridge.”

According to al-Hiti, the move signals “direct US backing for al-Sudani and his political future,” possibly marking the start of “a new phase in US–Iraq relations aimed at rolling back Iranian influence.”

Three-Pillar Strategy

Ihsan al-Shammari, head of the Political Thinking Center in Baghdad, explained that Safaya’s mission follows a plan drafted by a seven-member White House committee over the past six months to implement Trump’s approach toward Iraq.

He outlined three main pillars:

-Limiting Iranian influence – Washington seeks to fully disengage Baghdad from Tehran and opposes integrating the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) into the national military structure, viewing it as “neither a solution to the crisis nor a path for the government to maneuver.”

-Reasserting economic control – Trump aims to tighten US oversight of Iraq’s oil sector and curb smuggling and oil-mixing operations. Al-Shammari recalled Trump’s remark at the Sharm el-Sheikh conference that “Iraq has oil but lacks management,” reflecting Washington’s intent to become a direct partner in Iraq’s energy governance.

-Restructuring the political process – The plan includes reinforcing security cooperation and ensuring that Iraq’s future leadership remains aligned with US interests.

Al-Shammari warned that if Baghdad fails to align with the US vision, Washington could classify Iraq as a “non-friendly state”—a label carrying serious diplomatic and economic implications. Still, he argued, Baghdad’s ability to reject the plan is limited by “domestic disarray and the waning influence of Iran’s allies,” conditions likely to push the government toward acceptance.

Cautious Acceptance in Baghdad

Despite the significance of Safaya’s mission, Iraq’s political blocs have reacted cautiously rather than confrontationally. The Coordination Framework (CF), the Iran-aligned Shiite coalition leading the government, presented the appointment as a procedural step rather than a political intrusion.

CF member Imran al-Karkoushi told Shafaq News that the bloc views the move as a “normal step” to advance shared issues between both countries. He said the CF would wait for an official response from the Iraqi government and Foreign Ministry before issuing its own position, describing the appointment as “a sign of Washington’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.”

Rejecting claims of US interference, al-Karkoushi said the appointment “does not constitute meddling in Iraq’s internal affairs or impose US guardianship.” He added that Safaya’s mandate is “technical and issue-specific,” intended to facilitate coordination on shared concerns outside the usual diplomatic channels—without infringing on Iraqi sovereignty.

Other political blocs, including several Sunni and Kurdish factions, have so far remained silent.

Tehran’s Watchful Eye

For Tehran, Safaya’s appointment carries a deeper strategic meaning. Iranian researcher Ali Akbar Barzanouni said the move reflects Washington’s recognition of Iraq’s centrality in regional power dynamics, “especially since Iraq, for Iran, is not merely a neighbor but a strategic, security, and economic depth.”

“Any US action in Baghdad is viewed in Tehran as an attempt to undermine this strategic depth,” Barzanouni explained, warning that Safaya’s mission will face challenges given the deep roots of Iranian influence in Iraq’s political, social, and religious networks.

He added that the envoy’s ability to bring about fundamental change will be limited, since Iraq’s decision-making remains shaped by a delicate balance between Washington and Tehran.

“Previous US efforts to weaken Iraq–Iran relations have failed,” Barzanouni concluded. “In fact, cooperation between the two countries has expanded, driven by both official and popular will.”

Influence Without Force

Safaya’s arrival encapsulates a subtle but decisive evolution in US–Iraq relations. Washington’s new model—minimal on the ground yet maximal in economic oversight—suggests that the contest over Iraq’s future will now unfold less through embassies or military bases and more through trade, finance, and state contracts.

In this evolving landscape, Safaya’s mission stands as both a symbol and a test: whether Iraq can navigate external pressures while asserting its autonomy, and whether Washington can exert influence without force.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.