Parliament convenes to vote on Iraq’s second deputy speaker

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Parliament convened a new session on Tuesday to elect the second deputy speaker, following a failed attempt in yesterday’s first session.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) decided to withdraw the candidacy of lawmaker Shakhawan Abdullah for the post of second deputy speaker, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source added that MP Farhad Atrushi is expected to be nominated instead, with Rebar Karim likely to remain his main rival for the seat.

Meanwhile, Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zidan arrived at the Parliament building, where he met with the eldest member and the secretary general.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, Zidan reviewed the legality of the first session and addressed the procedure for electing the second deputy speaker, including whether to follow the highest vote count or the half plus one rule.

In the first session, Haibet Al-Halbousi secured the role of parliament speaker with 208 votes, while Adnan Fayhan of the Sadiqoun bloc was elected as the first deputy speaker.

Parliament’s leadership consists of a speaker and two deputies. Under political conventions established after 2003, the speaker’s post is allocated to a Sunni Arab, the first deputy speakership to a Shiite Arab, and the second deputy speakership to a Kurd.