President Barzani at MSC2026: Security talks with Italy and Qatar focus on regional stability

Shafaq News- Munich

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed regional security, military cooperation, and coordination on Iraq with both Italy and Qatar on Friday during meetings on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

According to official statements, Barzani met with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, where discussions focused on military cooperation and Italy’s role within the Global Coalition against ISIS. The Kurdish President thanked Italy for its continued training and support for the Peshmerga forces, the armed forces of the Kurdistan Region.

Crosetto reaffirmed Rome’s backing for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and praised the Peshmerga’s role in counterterrorism operations, according to the statement.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پێزانینی هەرێمی کوردستان بۆ پشتگیرییەکانی ئیتاڵیا دووپات دەکاتەوەhttps://t.co/YZiPfBiR7o pic.twitter.com/Jq5yMn7872 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) February 13, 2026

Barzani also held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, where both sides addressed the latest political and security developments in the Middle East.

The two officials stressed the importance of preventing further escalation in the region and exchanged views on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the need for coordination to manage security risks.

In Munich, I met with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar. We stressed the importance of principled and responsible dialogue and approach to address regional challenges in pursuit of lasting peace. pic.twitter.com/uSt7l8PKf0 — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 13, 2026

Barzani arrived in Germany on Thursday following an official invitation to participate in the conference. He is expected to hold additional meetings with leaders and senior officials from participating countries to discuss political and security developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader regional issues.

The Munich Security Conference, held annually, brings together heads of state, government leaders, and senior policymakers to address global security and stability challenges.