Qatar’ former Prime Minister: Biden might win

Shafaq News / Qatar’ former Prime Minister, Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, suggested that the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, will win the US election scheduled for November 3rd.

Tweets by Bin Jassim stated on Thursday that “the recent developments indicate that the Democratic candidate will win the elections, although Republican President Donald Trump could remain in the White House for another 4 years.”

He added, “I am not a specialist in the US elections, but I am certain that both men have plans and policies towards our Gulf and regions."

"in the region we have neither plans nor policies for the next stage, because our policies are based on who will be in the White House, and this is a short-term bet." He pointed out.

"Therefore, we must deal with the Americans on an institutional basis, and this requires to be committed to the law and common interests," he stressed.

U.S. voters on Nov. 3 will decide whether to give Republican President Donald Trump a second four-year term or replace him with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden