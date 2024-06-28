Biden dismisses calls to step aside, defends against Trump in North Carolina

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden dismissed concerns from fellow Democrats on Friday that he should step aside, stating, "No, it's hard to argue with a liar," in reference to his Republican rival, Donald Trump, as supporters in North Carolina greeted him.

The Democratic president is set to hold what his campaign describes as the largest rally so far in his bid for re-election in the state, which Trump narrowly won in 2020. Biden will then head to New York for a weekend of fundraising events.

Vice President Kamala Harris commented after the presidential debate, saying, "It was slow at the start, but there was a strong finish."

Biden's shaky performance and hesitant remarks, particularly early in the debate, have raised concerns among party members about his fitness to lead the country for another four years at the age of 81.

Biden's team argued that Trump's comments did not align with the majority of voters and would be used in a barrage of ads come Election Day. However, they have done little to ease concerns about Biden's fitness among party members.

Congressman Tom Suozzi said, "We all wish the president had performed better, but no matter what happens, I will fight for my district (New York)."

When asked if he thought Biden should step aside, Suozzi responded, "It's not for me to say."

Pete Aguilar, the third-highest-ranking Democrat in House leadership, gave a brief response when reporters asked if Biden should withdraw. "Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee for president," he said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom refused to answer whether he was considering replacing Biden, telling reporters after the debate, "I will never turn my back on him."

Under current Democratic Party rules, it would be difficult, if not impossible, to replace Biden as the party's nominee without his cooperation or the willingness of party officials to rewrite the rules at the national convention in August.