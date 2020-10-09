Iraq News

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Trump rejects a virtual debate with Biden

Category: World

Date: 2020-10-09T06:30:39+0000
Trump rejects a virtual debate with Biden

Shafaq News/ in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, President Trump rejected a virtual debate with former Vice President Joe Biden 

The dispute over the two remaining presidential debates erupted Thursday morning when the nonprofit Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the Oct. 15 event would require the two candidates to speak remotely “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved.”

The moderator, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, would host the town hall-style debate from Miami as voters posed questions to Trump and Biden, who would appear on screen from different locations, the commission said.

Trump swiftly rejected the plan.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about,” he told Fox Business. “You sit behind a computer and do a debate. It’s ridiculous.”

Trump’s allies revived baseless suggestions that Biden wanted to use a teleprompter or get assistance from advisors, and Trump’s aides said the president would hold a rally that night instead.

 Presidential debates have mostly been held in person, but it’s not unprecedented for candidates to speak from separate locations.

