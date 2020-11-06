Biden leads Georgia by 917 with 99% of votes counted

Shafaq news/ Joe Biden and Donald Trump are now neck and neck in Georgia, with the Democratic nominee ahead by 917 with 99% of votes counted. early Friday morning.

Biden is ahead by an ultra-thin margin, after ballots trickled in from Clayton County, which is largely Democratic, according to CNN.

Arizona holds 11 crucial electoral college votes which, when giving them to Biden now, poises him for the White House with 264 of the 270 that he needs. He would only need to win Nevada, Georgia, or North Carolina to claim victory if his Arizona leads holds