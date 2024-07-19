Biden to resume campaign, criticizes Trump’s dark vision

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US President Joe Biden, despite challenges due to his age and recent COVID-19 isolation, confirmed he will resume his campaign next week, criticizing his Republican rival Donald Trump's " dark vision for the future.”

“Together, as a party and as a country, we can and will defeat him at the ballot box,” Biden said in a statement, adding, “The stakes are high, and the choice is clear. Together, we will win.”

“I am looking forward to getting back on campaign trail next week,” Biden pointed out.

The statement comes as calls grow within the US Democratic Party for him to withdraw from the presidential race.

Mr. Biden’s re-election campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, told MSNBC's Morning Joe on Friday that the president is not withdrawing.

“Absolutely, the president’s in this race,” she said when asked about Mr Biden's plans, describing him as "more committed than ever to beat Donald Trump" and the "best person" to take on the former president.

According to a campaign memo released on Friday, Mr Biden isn't going anywhere.

"Joe Biden has made it more than clear: He’s in this race and he’s in it to win it," according to the memo. "Moreover, he’s the presumptive nominee — there is no plan for an alternative nominee. In a few short weeks, Joe Biden will be the official nominee. It is high past time we stop fighting one another. The only person who wins when we fight is Donald Trump."

Biden (81 years old), is under growing pressure from prominent Democrats to withdraw from the election after a “poor” debate performance against his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, raising concerns about his age and electability in November.