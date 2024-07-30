Harris’ VP shortlist shrinks as Cooper and Whitmer withdraw
Shafaq News/ The list of Democratic
presidential candidates alongside Kamala Harris has decreased following the withdrawal
of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
The high-risk decision gained
attention after Vice President Harris emerged as the likely Democratic
candidate for the November elections following President Biden's withdrawal
from the race.
Vice presidential candidates can
help broaden a presidential candidate's appeal. Harris is considering a list
predominantly of white male candidates.
Cooper withdrew from Harris' vice
presidential candidate pool, saying in a statement on Monday, "I was
honored to be considered for this role. This just wasn't the right time for
North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket."
In addition, Whitmer said on CBS
Mornings that she was "not a part of the vetting" process for Harris'
running mate.
"I have communicated with
everyone, including the people of Michigan, that I'm going to stay as governor until
the end of my term at the end of 2026," she added.
Also being considered are Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear, US Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona, Minnesota Governor
Tim Walz, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.