Harris’ VP shortlist shrinks as Cooper and Whitmer withdraw

Shafaq News/ The list of Democratic presidential candidates alongside Kamala Harris has decreased following the withdrawal of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The high-risk decision gained attention after Vice President Harris emerged as the likely Democratic candidate for the November elections following President Biden's withdrawal from the race.

Vice presidential candidates can help broaden a presidential candidate's appeal. Harris is considering a list predominantly of white male candidates.

Cooper withdrew from Harris' vice presidential candidate pool, saying in a statement on Monday, "I was honored to be considered for this role. This just wasn't the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket."

In addition, Whitmer said on CBS Mornings that she was "not a part of the vetting" process for Harris' running mate.

"I have communicated with everyone, including the people of Michigan, that I'm going to stay as governor until the end of my term at the end of 2026," she added.

Also being considered are Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, US Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.