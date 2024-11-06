BREAKING: Trump wins North Carolina, Georgia, tightening Harris' path to victory

Shafaq News/ Former President Donald Trump has won North Carolina, marking a key victory in his bid to return to the White House and narrowing Vice President Kamala Harris' path to the presidency in a tightly contested race.

The Associated Press projected Trump’s victory in North Carolina and Georgia, making them the first two battleground states called in the 2024 election. Both Trump and Harris are also projected to win several states they were expected to carry, but the outcome remains in flux.

According to the AP, Donald Trump currently holds 247 electoral votes, while Kamala Harris has secured 210. Trump leads in the popular vote with 64.7 million votes (51.2%) compared to Harris' 59.9 million votes (47.4%).

In Congress, Republicans have secured a majority in the Senate, holding 51 seats to the Democrats’ 42 in the 100-seat chamber. The House race shows Republicans leading as well, with 183 seats to the Democrats’ 154, though the final count remains in progress.

With all polls now closed, voters await results from remaining states, as both candidates vie to reach the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency. Nationwide, the election process proceeded smoothly despite the high stakes and intense voter turnout.

Several critical battleground states remain undecided, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada. Maine, which can split its Electoral votes, has also yet to be called, along with New Hampshire, likely to go to Harris and Alaska, expected to lean toward Trump.

This is an updated story..