Two Israeli airstrikes on Southern Lebanon: Two Syrians killed
Shafaq News/ On Monday, two Syrian citizens were killed, while two Lebanese were injured, as a result of two separate drone strikes conducted by Israeli army, on Al-Khiyam, Al-Taybe, Beit Leef towns in Southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Earlier, Israeli military announced killing a Hezbollah operator in Al-Taybeh, claiming that he is “artillery commander in his town Al-Taybeh”.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in place since November 27, Israel has continued airstrikes, particularly in southern and eastern Lebanon, reigniting the debate over Hezbollah’s disarmament.

