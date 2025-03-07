More than 25 Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes launched over twenty five airstrikes on various areas in southern Lebanon on Friday evening, according to media sources told Shafaq News Agency.

The sources indicated that the strikes targeted the area between the towns of Yatar and Zibqin, as well as between Aita al-Jabal and Beit Yahoun, in addition to Jabal al-Rihan, Al-Tayri, and areas near Ansar, Zarariyah, Al-Aishiyah, and Al-Bissariyeh.

The Israeli military stated that these airstrikes targeted Hezbollah military positions in southern Lebanon, emphasizing that it "will prevent any attempts by Hezbollah to rebuild its capabilities." It described the targeted sites as posing a "threat to Israel and a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement."

These airstrikes represent a new Israeli violation of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which went into effect after the fighting ended on November 27 of last year.

Earlier on Friday, the Lebanese army announced that the Israeli military had brought hundreds of settlers into a claimed religious site in the Al-Abad - Houla border region, "which constitutes a blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and one of the enemy's continued violations of Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement."