Lebanon: Israeli strike on Beqaa, two killed

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, two people were killed and two others were injured in an Israeli drone strike that targeted the Shaara area in Janta, near the eastern Lebanese mountain range in the Bekaa Valley.

This strike follows a series of Israeli air raids on locations in the Bekaa region on Sunday.

Lebanese Hezbollah MP Ibrahim Moussawi condemned the "Israeli aggression," calling it a serious violation of the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

In a statement to the press, Moussawi urged the Lebanese state, including the presidency, government, and military, to take swift action to put an end to the "Israeli criminal rampage." He also accused the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement of indifference and failure to act against Israeli violations.