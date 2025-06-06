Lebanese Army threatens to freeze ceasefire cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced intensified diplomatic efforts with countries involved in the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the “aggressions by Israeli forces,” emphasizing the need to uphold UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army warned it may suspend cooperation with the Tripartite Ceasefire Monitoring Committee, citing Israel’s “persistent violations” of the agreement and its refusal to engage with the committee’s mechanisms.

A military statement revealed that Lebanese units deployed to inspect sites Israel had threatened to target, despite “Israeli objections.” The army stressed it had immediately coordinated with the monitoring committee to prevent further escalation. “Israel’s ongoing refusal to engage not only weakens the committee’s role, but also undermines the army’s ability to fulfill its mandate,” the statement read, while reaffirming the military’s commitment to its duties “regardless of the challenges.”

دأب العدو الإسرائيلي في المرحلة الأخيرة على تصعيد اعتداءاته ضد لبنان مستهدفًا مواطنين وأبنية سكنية ومنشآت في مناطق مختلفة، وآخرها استهداف مواقع في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية والجنوب ليل أمس، بالتوازي مع احتلاله أراضيَ لبنانية ومواصلته خروقاته التي تحولت إلى عدوان يومي على سيادة لبنان،… pic.twitter.com/hJ8ZXOk21A — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) June 6, 2025

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Tel Aviv would continue military operations “forcefully” if Lebanon failed to comply with agreements, calling on the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah and “prevent it from producing drones that could threaten Israeli civilians”. “There will be no calm in Beirut and no stability in Lebanon without security in Israel.”

Earlier, Israel launched more than 20 airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahieh), targeting alleged Hezbollah drone facilities. Since the truce took effect on November 27, 2024, Lebanese authorities have recorded more than 3,000 Israeli violations and over 200 fatalities.