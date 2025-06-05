Israeli forces injure civilian and breach border in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News / Tensions flared along the Lebanese-Israeli border on Thursday as an Israeli airstrike wounded a civilian and ground forces crossed into Lebanese territory, escalating already fragile conditions in the region.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health confirmed that a civilian was injured when an Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle in the southern town of Burj Qalaouiyeh, located in the Bint Jbeil district.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled the western outskirts of Al-Wazzani, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA), which described the attack as part of “a continued pattern of cross-border aggression.”

In a separate development overnight, an Israeli infantry unit consisting of 20 soldiers crossed the Blue Line—the United Nations-demarcated boundary separating Lebanon from Israel—east of Meiss El-Jabal. The troops, accompanied by a bulldozer, advanced into the Kroum al-Marah area before moving toward Kroum al-Sharaqi, where they reportedly dug trenches and raised earthen barriers inside Lebanese territory.

Later the same day, Israeli forces were observed expanding earthworks and excavation activities in Meiss El-Jabal, in what Lebanese authorities described as a clear violation of the Blue Line and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for respect of Lebanon’s sovereignty and cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army announced the discovery and dismantling of a camouflaged Israeli surveillance device near the town of Yaron, in the Bint Jbeil district.

“A specialized military unit found a hidden espionage device equipped with a camera,” the army said in a statement. “It was safely dismantled.”

The army urged residents to avoid suspicious objects and report any findings to nearby military posts.