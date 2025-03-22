Israel: three rockets intercepted from Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military said on Saturday that it intercepted three rockets fired from Lebanon, after sirens sounded at 7:32 and 7:34 a.m. in the border town of Metula.

In a statement on X, the army spokesperson confirmed the launches and said air defense systems successfully intercepted the projectiles.

#عاجل ‼️ سلاح الجو يعترض قبل قليل ثلاث قذائف صاروخية أطلقت من لبنان نحو إسرائيل. تم تفعيل الإنذارات في تمام الساعة 07:32 07:34 في بلدة المطلة الحدودية. — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 22, 2025

This marks the first time rockets have been fired from Lebanese territory since the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel was reached. However, Tel Aviv is reported by Lebanese authorities to breach the deal more than 1,100 times. While continuing to occupy five key Lebanese positions.

In addition, Israel has been accused of several assassination operations targeting individuals and striking locations deep within Lebanese territory, from the south to the north and the Bekaa.

The Lebanese army has been increasing its presence in southern Lebanon.