Lebanese Parliament Speaker proposes ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, insists on Lebanon-Gaza Link

Shafaq News/ Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has proposed a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, aiming for a diplomatic solution to the conflict that erupted on October 8, 2023, the day after the Gaza war between Hamas and Israel began.

Berri stressed that any truce must cover both Lebanon and Gaza, affirming that abandoning Gaza’s residents is not an option.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat Newspaper, Berri said he is making “serious efforts” with international actors, including the United States, to end the recent Israeli escalation in Lebanon.

He also highlighted the ongoing coordination with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who is currently attending the UN General Assembly in New York.

Berri expressed hope that these diplomatic efforts would succeed, warning, “There is no other way to avoid war and other tragedies.”

In a separate interview with L'Orient-Le Jour Newspaper, Berri accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "lying to everyone" and backtracking on his acceptance of a US ceasefire initiative.

Berri’s Initiative

Berri's proposal, according to Sky News Arabia sources, seeks to de-escalate tensions between Lebanon and Israel while initiating a new negotiation process. The plan reportedly merges elements of proposals by US envoy Amos Hochstein and a previous French initiative.

The initiative calls for an initial four-week ceasefire, halting military actions on both sides and paving the way for a comprehensive cessation of hostilities. It also includes provisions for reconstruction and the return of displaced individuals.

Subsequent steps involve reopening negotiations on land border demarcation, enhancing the Lebanese army’s border monitoring capabilities, and halting Hezbollah’s military activities. Sources emphasize that the ultimate goal is to implement a broadly acceptable framework for UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

However, those familiar with the ceasefire talks caution that no Lebanese entity can exert significant pressure on Hezbollah. "Berri advises Hezbollah but cannot force them to act," sources noted. They added that Hezbollah remains firm in linking the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza, with the negotiations now extending beyond Lebanon to the international stage. How Tel Aviv insist on continuing the escalation in Lebanon.

Netanyahu’s Defiance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking in New York on Thursday, reiterated Israel’s determination to continue its military operations.

"We will not stop until all our goals are achieved," Netanyahu said. "Our policy is clear: we will not cease until the residents of the north can safely return to their homes. There will be no misunderstanding about this policy."

A senior Israeli official accompanying Netanyahu confirmed that Israel is not currently considering a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Israel is presently fighting on two fronts: against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.