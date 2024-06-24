US warns of Iranian response to potential Israeli military action in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General C.Q. Brown, cautioned on Monday that any Israeli military operation in Lebanon could provoke an Iranian response, potentially escalating into a broader conflict that might endanger US forces in the region.

General Brown noted that Iran is likely to increase its support for Lebanon's Hezbollah, especially if Tehran perceives a significant threat to the group. "Iran is already backing Hamas fighters in Gaza, but they will provide even greater support to Hezbollah if they feel Hezbollah is under significant threat," Brown told reporters while en route to Botswana for a defense ministers' meeting.

Israeli officials have recently threatened military action in Lebanon should negotiations fail to keep Hezbollah away from the border. The Israeli military has reportedly authorized plans for an attack on Lebanon, despite US efforts to de-escalate months of cross-border hostilities and prevent them from spiraling into a full-scale war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution but stated on Sunday that he would "solve the problem differently" if necessary. "We can fight on multiple fronts, and we are prepared to do so," he affirmed.

Earlier, Yuli Edelstein, head of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and a member of the Likud party, indicated, "We are not in a suitable position to fight on both the southern and northern fronts simultaneously. We will need to deploy differently in the south to be able to fight in the north," Edelstein told Israel Army Radio on Sunday.

Edelstein also criticized a video posted by Netanyahu last week, which sparked a disagreement with the White House, accusing the US administration of withholding weapons and ammunition from Israel.

The Biden administration had suspended a shipment of 2,000-pound and 500-pound bombs to Israel in May due to concerns about their potential use in densely populated areas in Gaza. Nonetheless, Israel is still slated to receive billions of dollars in US arms.

"I hope the discussions behind closed doors achieve much more than the pressure attempts using videos," Edelstein remarked, referring to Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant's upcoming visit to Washington.